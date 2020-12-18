Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Robbie Williams has revealed that he nearly died as a result of mercury poisoning after eating too much fish.

The rocker recently sat down with Radio X in an interview that saw him delve into the vegan diet he adopted in 2017. Williams transitioned to a plant-based lifestyle after a routine blood test revealed dangerously high levels of mercury.

“I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” Williams explained.

“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’” he added. “That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’ I literally won the mercury award.”

He continued, “I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, ’cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”

After the mercury scare, Williams revealed that he “went plant-based the next day.”

Earlier this month, Robbie Williams announced that he would be forming a new band with Australian songwriters Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis.

Williams took to Instagram Live to reveal that he’d been chipping away at a “little project that I’ve got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We’re forming a band everyone.”

“I’ve got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams,” he added.

“I’m gonna do this thing with my friends. Form a band and what I’m gonna do is rent a space, put my art in there. During the day it’ll be a gallery,” he explained. “Then at night I shall be DJing and it will be a musical venue, something the old folks will call a rave.”

In November, Robbie Williams unveiled a coronavirus-inspired Christmas anthem, ‘Can’t Stop Christmas.’ The silly little ditty is filled with topical lyrical gems like “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two metres away.” Listen below.

Check out ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ by Robbie Williams: