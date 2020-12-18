Robbie Williams has revealed that he nearly died as a result of mercury poisoning after eating too much fish.
The rocker recently sat down with Radio X in an interview that saw him delve into the vegan diet he adopted in 2017. Williams transitioned to a plant-based lifestyle after a routine blood test revealed dangerously high levels of mercury.
“I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” Williams explained.
“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’” he added. “That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’ I literally won the mercury award.”
He continued, “I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, ’cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”
After the mercury scare, Williams revealed that he “went plant-based the next day.”
Earlier this month, Robbie Williams announced that he would be forming a new band with Australian songwriters Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis.
Williams took to Instagram Live to reveal that he’d been chipping away at a “little project that I’ve got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We’re forming a band everyone.”
“I’ve got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams,” he added.
“I’m gonna do this thing with my friends. Form a band and what I’m gonna do is rent a space, put my art in there. During the day it’ll be a gallery,” he explained. “Then at night I shall be DJing and it will be a musical venue, something the old folks will call a rave.”
In November, Robbie Williams unveiled a coronavirus-inspired Christmas anthem, ‘Can’t Stop Christmas.’ The silly little ditty is filled with topical lyrical gems like “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two metres away.” Listen below.