Earlier this year, UK pop icon Robbie Williams was confirmed as headliner for the 2022 AFL Grand Final.

After two years away, the biggest day in the AFL calendar will make its long-awaited return to the MCG on Saturday, September 24th.

That’s why a massive lineup of stars have been recruited to accompany Robbie. G Flip will make their first appearance at the men’s Grand Final, having previously played at the AFLW decider. Aussie icon Mike Brady will continue the tradition of singing ‘Up There Cazaly’ on Grand Final day.

10 years after they last played the MCG on decider day, The Temper Trap will return for Grand Final day, while Goanna will bring First Nations friends Emma Donovan, Christine Anu, Tasman Keith, and William Barton for a huge performance.

Robbie has sounded excited about taking part in the event since his appearance was first confirmed. “I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” he said at the time. “If it goes well, I might even put my hand up to be the next CEO of the AFL.”

And in a new interview on The Fox 101.9 breakfast show Fifi, Fev & Nick, the singer discussed his excitement about the upcoming performance.

Robbie revealed that he’ll be singing a song that isn’t his during his 19-minute set, although he kept quiet about what song it would be. He also told the hosts that he’s a Carlton supporter, which is a shame considering they’re unlikely to make this year’s Grand Final.

The most notable moment came when Robbie called out to former collaborator Kylie Minogue, asking the Aussie pop superstar to join him in two weeks’ time.

“I need to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio show right here, right now,” he said. “Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did.”

Robbie and Kylie famously duetted together on the 2000 hit ‘Kids’, the second single from the former’s third studio album Sing When You’re Winning. The song reached number two on the U.K. Singles Chart, becoming a Top 10 hit in several other countries.