In the latest video of their Sunday Lunch sessions, King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have performed a timely cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’.

Throughout the last year of repeated lockdowns, husband and wife duo Fripp and Willcox have covered artists including the likes of Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica.

This time around, it seems the pair were keen to try their hand at pop by taking on one of Spears’ most memorable songs.

Of course, they would have been remiss not to mention the #FreeBritney movement, which stems from the conservatorship Spears has been under for over a decade.

At the beginning of the video, a title screen showed the #FreeBritney hashtag, which continued to appear in the right-hand corner of the video throughout.

On top of that, they also both held up handmade signs with a red heart and the words “Britney we c you” at the end of their performance.

As always, the duo dressed to impress for the occasion, with Fripp donning a waistcoat and tie and Willcox rocking black makeup painted over her eye.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Willcox explained how the Sunday Lunch series came to be.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said.

She continued: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

