In a move that’s left Aussie music fans gutted, the iconic Young family home in Burwood, Sydney, has been quietly knocked down.

The house at 4 Burleigh Street wasn’t just any old home—it’s where AC/DC legends Malcolm and Angus Young, along with their older brother George Young from the Easybeats, grew up and began their journey into rock history.

Bought in February 2023 for a cool $5.8 million, the house was recently demolished without much fuss, wiping out a key piece of Australian rock ‘n’ roll history. Fans and historians aren’t happy, saying it should’ve been preserved as a landmark.

The Young family moved from Scotland to Australia in 1963, starting out at the Villawood Migrant Hostel before settling in Burwood two years later. It was here that Malcolm and Angus got their start, leading to AC/DC’s formation in 1973. Meanwhile, George was already making waves with the Easybeats by 1964, cementing the family’s rock royalty status.

Fans were quick to voice their anger, with Utopia Records leading the charge online.

“How the actual fuck was this allowed to happen?” they wrote in a post on Instagram. “The childhood home of AC/DC’s ANGUS and MALCOLM, as well as The Easybeats GEORGE YOUNG, and possibly the most iconic residence in the entire country, has been demolished and for once in our lives, WE’RE FUCKING OFFENDED.”

You can read the post in full below.

Burwood Council, however, defended themselves, pointing to their efforts to honour the Young family. They’ve commissioned a mural of Angus and Malcolm down the road at 12 Burleigh Street and hosted a 300-strong AC/DC choir performance during a street party earlier this year.

“Burwood Council remains committed to celebrating the Young family and the area’s musical heritage,” they said in a statement.

The property’s new owner, Burwood Square Pty Ltd, also snapped up the neighbouring house and is turning the site into a $28.75 million residential development, further erasing the area’s rock history.

While the mural and choir are nice touches, losing the Young family home has sparked calls for better cultural preservation. Fans are now hoping this serves as a wake-up call to protect what’s left of Australia’s music history.