In a video doing rounds on the internet, rapper Roddy Ricch was seen kicking a fan who had jumped onstage during his performance.

Roddy Ricch is facing backlash after kicking a fan who had jumped onto the stage during his performance.

In a video taken during his concert in Switzerland, the rapper can be seen performing on stage when his security team rushes forward to deter a fan who had jumped onto the stage.

While the team tackles the fan and subdues them, Ricch comes up behind them and kicks the fan as they’re lying on the floor. Even when security manages to get the fan off the stage, Ricch continues kicking them. At one point, he is also held back by a member of his security team, before storming off.

The rapper is now accruing backlash on the internet by fans who thought his actions were excessive and unjustified.

“Clown behavior is what ruin my taste in an artist music tryna earn brownie points kicking a person when they down just to show “I’m a thug” acting out of pocket he just earned a lawsuit I’m good on his new music.” said a user on Twitter.

clown behavior is what ruin my taste in an artist music tryna earn brownie points kicking a person when they down just to show "I'm a thug" acting out of pocket he just earned a lawsuit I'm good on his new music https://t.co/xJs33Q2t9B Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Trapanova♍ (@Swisherdreamz) July 8, 2022

“Rappers really do the most petty like security already had him down,” added another.

Rappers really do the most petty like security already had him down — DonoSin (@IAmDonoSin) July 8, 2022

“Bro tryna get talked about again so bad,” said a Twitter user.

This isn’t the first time the internet has come for the rapper. Earlier in February, Ricch deleted all his social media after people criticised a snippet of his new track ‘Out My Mind’.

In June this year, the rapper was arrested right before his performance at the Governor’s Ball Music festival after authorities spotted firearms inside his vehicle.

The rapper, along with two others, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and criminal possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device. The charges were later dismissed.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the full video: