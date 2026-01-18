Roger Waters has reaffirmed his controversial comments about Ozzy Osbourne following the metal icon’s death, refusing to apologise despite criticism from the Osbourne family.

The Pink Floyd co-founder originally sparked outrage last year when he dismissed Osbourne’s musical legacy in an interview.

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a fuck,” Waters said at the time.

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

"If you're really empathetic, you don't do that to a family when they've lost someone they love." Piers Morgan challenges Roger Waters on the comments he made about Ozzy Osbourne after his death.

The remarks prompted a furious response from Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, who wrote on social media: “Hey Roger Waters, fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt. Thanks for proving him right.”

The Osbourne family also released merchandise mocking Waters, featuring a shirt reading “Another Prick in the Wall” alongside an image of Osbourne urinating on Waters’ The Wall: Live in Berlin album.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Waters was given the opportunity to clarify or retract his comments. Instead, he doubled down on his position. “Those comments, I’m not denying that I said them, came in the middle of a long interview,” Waters admitted before asking, “Do I have to like every rock group that ever was or people who bite the heads off bats?”

When asked whether he would apologise to Sharon Osbourne, Waters refused.

“I obviously had no idea that Sharon Osbourne would be watching a podcast,” he said. “Not that I have any time for Sharon Osbourne, she’s a raging Zionist… and she’s accused me of all kinds of things… because she’s part of the Israeli lobby.”

Waters did, however, offer a measured response regarding Jack Osbourne, saying: “Listen Jack… if he wants to have a chat, I’ll have a chat with him. And I won’t be nasty to him.”