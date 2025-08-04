Rolling Sets is doubling down for 2025, expanding to two coastal locations with editions locked in for Tweed Heads and the Central Coast.

Presented by triple j, Afends, and Noisy, the sold-out summer favourite returns to Memorial Park, The Entrance on Saturday, December 6th, and debuts at Ebenezer Park, Duranbah Beach on Saturday, November 29th.

Hilltop Hoods will headline both events, returning after first playing the festival in 2022. The Adelaide hip-hop trio arrives fresh from their latest album Fall From The Light, which secured the number two position in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs.

They’re joined by Perth indie-rock favourites Spacey Jane, Brisbane alt-pop group The Jungle Giants, hardcore outfit Speed, singer-songwriter MAY-A, Byron Bay surf-rock band The Terrys, WA-based rockers DICE, electro-pop duo Blusher, rising rap collective 3%, and US-based indie band Flipturn and punk group Scowl.

Berlin-based electro-funk outfit Parcels will appear exclusively at the Tweed Heads event.

Tickets are available through Humanitix, with profits from booking fees directed to charitable causes. The platform dedicates profits to charities supporting education, healthcare, and basic necessities for disadvantaged children globally.

The Central Coast edition will also feature a partnership with Spirited Foundation for what’s being promoted as the “World’s Largest Ever Paddle Out” on December 6th. The event will raise funds and awareness for young people affected by domestic violence. Festival-goers are able to donate onsite or during ticket checkout.

Rolling Sets’ general tickets go on sale Friday, August 8th at 10am (local time) via www.rollingsets.com.au.

