Nominate your artist for the Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards here

The awards will pay tribute to the year that was in Aotearoa music, honouring the finest local music talent across the following categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist and Rolling Stone Global Award.

Best Record, Best Single and Best New Artist will recognise eligible artists and releases that have notably impacted the local music landscape.

The Panhead Rolling Stone Global Award, meanwhile, will recognise a New Zealand artist whose release broke through into the international public consciousness, and made an impact on a market outside Australia and Aotearoa.

Entrants must be a New Zealand artist (either citizen or resident), with their eligible release coming out between April 1st, 2022 and May 31s, 2023.

The winners will be determined by an editorial panel made up of Rolling Stone staff, both from the Australian and Aotearoa teams, and from around the world.