Nominations are now open for the second annual Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards, which will take place in September this year.
The awards will pay tribute to the year that was in Aotearoa music, honouring the finest local music talent across the following categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist and Rolling Stone Global Award.
Best Record, Best Single and Best New Artist will recognise eligible artists and releases that have notably impacted the local music landscape.
The Panhead Rolling Stone Global Award, meanwhile, will recognise a New Zealand artist whose release broke through into the international public consciousness, and made an impact on a market outside Australia and Aotearoa.
Entrants must be a New Zealand artist (either citizen or resident), with their eligible release coming out between April 1st, 2022 and May 31s, 2023.
The winners will be determined by an editorial panel made up of Rolling Stone staff, both from the Australian and Aotearoa teams, and from around the world.
The invitation-only event will be a night of live music, drinks and celebration of incredible Kiwi music.
After the publication expanded into the country last March, the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards took place at Auckland’s Glasshouse on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022.
The Edge afternoon duo Sharyn & Jayden were on hand as the ceremony’s official hosts, while huge names like Six60, Stan Walker & Hamo Dell, and Rob Ruha & Ka Hao performed for the lucky attendees.
And Six60 crowned their performance by winning the award for Best Single for their hit “Pepeha”, seeing off strong competition from the likes of Lorde (“Solar Power”) and BROODS (“I Keep”).
Lorde triumphed elsewhere, however, winning the prestigious Global Award, previously won by Tame Impala and The Kid LAROI in Australia.
In the other categories, Best Record went to local powerhouse L.A.B for their chart-topping album L.A.B V., despite competition from stellar artists like Crowded House (Dreamers Are Waiting) and Aldous Harding (Warm Chris) in a crowded field. Best New Artist, meanwhile, was won by Māori soul singer Teeks.
Nominations for the Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards 2023 are open now to anyone via the official voting portal
