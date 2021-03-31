This evening the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards graced The Argyle in a celebration of all things Australian music.

Fresh off the back of their latest album, Terra Firma, Tash Sultana, the multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer from Melbourne, treated guests to their first performance in Sydney since November. Sultana also picked up the award for Best Single with their track ‘Pretty Lady.’

Sydney musician and TikTok trailblazer Mia Rodriguez also took the stage, with a performance of her pop earworm ‘Psycho.’ The eighteen-year-old was also awarded Best New Artist.

2020 proved to be a world-class year for Australian records, with acts like E^ST, Hockey Dad, Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI, and Gordi all releasing excellent albums. However, Tkay Maidza came out triumphant with her boundary-pushing EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2.

The Rolling Stone global team was tasked with choosing the artist they believe worth of the Global Award, determining Tame Impala as the winner of the Global Award, up against the likes of Keith Urban, Sia, Tash Sultana, Troye Sivan, and Tones And I.

Finally, the hotly-contended Rolling Stone Reader’s Award saw acts like Spacey Jane, The Chats, Lime Cordiale, and Ball Park Music gracefully bowing in favour of veteran outfit Midnight Oil. Who recently wrapped up a series of shows for their ‘Makarratta Live’ tour, the group were performing live in support of The Makarrata Project, their first new album in 18 years, and first chart-topping record in three decades. Find the full list of winners below.

The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2021 Winners

Best Record

Winner: Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

E^ST – I’M DOING IT

Gordi – Our Two Skins

Hockey Dad – Brain Candy

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Polaris – The Death Of Me

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

The Kid LAROI – F*CK LOVE

Best Single

Winner: Tash Sultana “Pretty Lady”

Baker Boy “Meditjin”

Chet Faker “Low”

DMA’S “Life Is A Game Of Changing”

flowerkid “miss andry”

Ocean Alley “Way Down”

Tkay Maidza “Shook”

Triple One “Salina”

Best New Artist

Winner: Mia Rodriguez

E^ST

JK-47

Jaguar Jonze

Jerome Farah

Miiesha

Stevan

Yours Truly

Rolling Stone Global Award

Winner: Tame Impala

5 Seconds Of Summer

Keith Urban

Sia

Tash Sultana

The Kid LAROI

Tones And I

Troye Sivan

Rolling Stone Reader’s Award

Winner: Midnight Oil

Ball Park Music

Lime Cordiale

Sia

Spacey Jane

Tame Impala

The Chats

