Charmed actress Rose McGowan has publicly supported Nicki Minaj after the rapper received major backlash for her stance on the COVID vaccine.

In case you missed the drama, it all began when Nicki revealed she would not be attending the annual Met Gala due to them requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated.

The ‘Super Bass’ singer took to Twitter on the same day of the Met, notifying her fans that she would not be attending the event over the requirement.

Minaj tweeted, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️”

Minaj revealed that she has previously contracted COVID-19, and is skeptical of the effectiveness of the vaccine after claiming that rapper Drake told her he caught COVID after he had been vaccinated.

The rapper went on to tweet that “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent.”

She continued, “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

Despite her hesitancy, Minaj wrote that she will likely get vaccinated in the future, in order to go on tour.

“A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine,” she wrote. “I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families.”

“I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.,” she added.

While Nicki’s explanation for being hesitant around the vaccine sparked countless memes over her “cousin in Trinidad”, she seems to have found support in outspoken actress Rose, who came to the defence of the hip hop star on social media.

“I stand with Nicki Minaj & all who see what is happening. Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not,” McGowan wrote.

“If you are freaking out because she said something you don’t believe, it’s most likely because you are scared to examine the thought too closely. millionaires have become billionaires, billionaires are now trillionaires. think. question. just cos you want to believe what your cult leaders say, doesn’t make it fact.”

As Nicki’s claims went viral, it grabbed the attention of Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister, who blasted the star’s comments about her cousin’s so-called side effects from the vaccine.

Terrence Dyalsingh said that the “false” post had wasted his department’s time.

“Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” he said.

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci added that the rapper should “be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis”.

