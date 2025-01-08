As her breakout single “APT.” continues to dominate the charts, including its reign at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart this week, New Zealand-born, Australia-raised star ROSÉ has taken time to reflect on what she calls the “toughest and most rewarding year” of her life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on January 7th, ROSÉ looked back on 2024, a year that saw her transition from BLACKPINK’s global stage to forging her path as a solo artist.

“2024 for me, was the toughest and most rewarding year to date,” she wrote. “What a crazy year it was. I got to do everything I ever wanted, which was to work on so much music. And yes, I got to do a lot of it. There were so many times I thought I couldn’t get to where I wanted to be, and as much as this whole journey was not easy at all, I was blessed with a few unbelievably incredible friends along the way.”

Released in December, Rosie is a deeply personal 12-track album featuring the smash hit “APT.” with Bruno Mars, which has spent eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Charts, as well as fan-favourite “Number One Girl.”

“Rosie is the name that my friends and family call me,” ROSÉ shared during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I wanted my fans to feel like they can call me Rosie and feel like I’m their friend. I healed so much through the whole process. For me, it’s a really personal album, and I’m really grateful for it.”

Her reflection continued in her Instagram post: “I can walk away from 2024 knowing that I’ve made some lifelong friends, learned a few INSANE life lessons, and put out my first full-length studio album – that I’m frankly quite proud of. Thank you to all my number ones who have been supporting and loving Rosie. And thank you, 2024, for being an unforgettable year. I feel as if this year is a beginning to a whole world full of fun for me. And I am so excited to have you all be a part of it. Off to 2025 now! Bring it on.”

The journey to Rosie wasn’t without its challenges. ROSÉ opened up about the “trauma dumping” that went into writing the album, calling the process cathartic. “I ended up figuring out that I love talking about my problems in life to strangers,” she admitted. “It was like a free therapy session.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With a new year ahead, ROSÉ seems poised for even greater heights. As she wrote, “I feel as if this year is a beginning to a whole world full of fun for me.”