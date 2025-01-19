Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has resurfaced in a provocative rap video alongside Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald, poking fun at Eminem and celebrating Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The video, titled “Daddy’s Home,” has quickly gained attention for its incendiary tone and unapologetic political stance.

In the two-minute clip, Barr is seen wearing box braids and gold chains, surrounded by MAGA supporters and a sea of American flags.

“We won, you mad / It’s done, too bad / Boohoo, so sad / Now your daddy’s home,” raps MacDonald. Barr adds her own jab later in the video, declaring, “Screw Eminem, I’m Roseanne,” while flipping off the camera.

Barr, best known as the creator of the popular ’90s sitcom Roseanne, has long been an outspoken supporter of Trump.

Her career, however, has been overshadowed by controversy. In 2018, ABC cancelled the reboot of her show after she made a racist tweet about a member of the Obama administration. Barr later apologised, claiming her remarks were misinterpreted.

“If [Ms. Jarrett] is watching, I’m so sorry you thought I was racist, and that you thought my tweet was racist,” Barr said. “I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that and I apologise for saying anything negative about an entire race of people.”

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She added: “I am a creative genius, and this is not a good feeling for an artist to be treated this way, and it’s not a good feeling for a citizen, either.”

Trump’s second inauguration, scheduled for Monday (January 20th), is set to be a high-profile affair, despite being moved indoors due to inclement weather. The event’s lineup includes performances by Carrie Underwood, Village People, Kid Rock, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The controversy surrounding the event deepened after Snoop Dogg performed at Trump’s Crypto Ball just days before the inauguration, despite his past criticisms of Trump. Snoop’s appearance at the Washington DC event drew backlash from fans, with some labelling his participation “a bridge too far.”

Footage of Snoop’s performance has begun to emerge on X:

🚨LANGUAGE WARNING🚨 Snoop Dogg takes the stage at the Crypto Ball! pic.twitter.com/vFyvGqGSMl — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 18, 2025

Trump has also named Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors” tasked with revitalising Hollywood under his new administration.