Note: Please drink responsibly and only if of legal drinking age.

In the world of hip hop, lyrics are currency and storytelling reigns supreme. It’s lucky, then, that Snoop Dogg – the OG West coast rapper – has always had a way with words.

His bars have woven tales of street life, love and, of course, the beauty of a well-enjoyed beverage. Sure, The Doggfather is well known as the world’s #1 weed enthusiast. But he’s well versed in the art of sipping a drink with style, too. It’s almost as if Snoop’s songs are specifically designed to be played on a long, warm evening with a bunch of mates and a drink in hand.

So, with the release of Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes latest drop of sparkling wine, Cali Gold, let’s tip a glass to some of his most iconic verses.

“I got a Rollie on my arm and I’m pouring Chandon.”

“Drop it like it’s hot, drop it like it’s hot,” Snoop croons in his 2004 mega hit. Clearly, he loves a good drop – so take his advice. The best way to enjoy a beverage? On the dance floor, dripping in your best fit.

“Rollin’ down the street, smokin’ indo, sippin’ on gin and juice

Laid back (With my mind on my money and my money on my mind)”

In the halls of hip hop history, few lines are as iconic as these. Snoop’s 1993 “Gin and Juice”, from his debut album Doggystyle, encourages getting your mates together and looking for adventure in the everyday.

“We’re just having fun, we don’t care who sees.”

Youth is a mindset, baby. In “Young, Wild & Free”, Snoop, alongside Wiz Khalifa, is all about being laid-back and carefree. It’s a reminder to let loose, live freely, and enjoy a drink with friends. What more could you ask for?

“We could do what you want to.

You say you drink Alize. Or was it Malibu?

It don’t really matter though.”

Let’s be real, Snoop’s not without his controversial lyrics when it comes to women. “Let’s Get Blown” from his R & G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece album is no exception. With Pharrell Williams on vocals, and Snoop’s signature smooth flow, it tells the story of thrill seeking and pleasure on a night out. Drink responsibly, pals.

“Big stars in big cars we pull up at the big clubs.

And sit at the big bars

Sippin’ champagne with a bowl of caviar.”

If there’s one thing about Snoop, he’s doing everything with style – including how he drinks. The best wine drops, the best food, the best company. Sure, you could go champagne, like in his 2002 release “Ballin’”. Or what about a sweet, sparkling Cali Gold?

So there you have it. Snoop Dogg’s lyrics are a testament to his love for life’s simple pleasures, especially the joy of a drink.

So go forth, raise a glass of new 19 Crimes Cali Gold sparkling wine alongside a good meal, a night of celebration – or a bowl of caviar. Don’t forget to explore the wider range of Snoop Dogg wines, including the best-selling Cali Rosé and Cali Red.

~

The new 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Gold Sparkling is available now at Dan Murphy, BWS, Liquor Land, First Choice and some independent liquor stores.





