RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s headlining set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza this weekend is going to be shown live to the world.

The Grammy Award-winning group’s set at Grant Park will be livestreamed on YouTube. The Sydney trio’s set is confirmed to kick off on Saturday night US time, but Australian fans can tune in from 1.45pm on Sunday, 3rd August.

The headlining set will go ahead only two days after fellow local producer Dom Dolla headlined the event, who said after: “Lollapalooza just told me it was the biggest crowd they’ve ever had at the stage in the festival’s history… f***ing hell.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL are in the midst of their biggest ever tour in support of their 2024 album, Inhale /Exhale, having sold over 700,000 tickets around the globe, including an upcoming show at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium. The feat will make them just the second Australian act to headline the famous venue behind AC/DC.

They are scheduled to bring the tour back home in November, with arena shows confirmed in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. The Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour alone has sold over 150,000 tickets.

“Returning to Australia and New Zealand is always a special feeling for us. The crowds have always been so good to us. We can’t wait to explore this next chapter with everyone back home,” RÜFÜS DU SOL said.

Check out all of the dates below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour



Presented by triple j (AU) and George FM (NZ)

Thursday, November 7th

RAC Arena, Perth, AU*

Monday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, AU*

Wednesday, November 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, AU*

Wednesday, November 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU*

Monday, November 25th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, AU*

Friday, November 29th

The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ*

*With Support From SG Lewis (Live)