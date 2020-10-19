It’s been 43-years since Fleetwood Mac released their career-defining album, Rumours, and the album has returned to a top 10 position in the Billboard 200.

The 1977 album jumped from 13-17 after shifting 33,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 15th. The last time the album held a Top 10 position was on February 18th, 1978.

I think we can safely attribute the renewed interest in the classic album to the viral TikTok from our king of vibe curation, @420doggface — aka Nathan Apodaca — that saw him cruising along a highway, sipping on Ocean Spray cranberry juice, listening to Rumours cut ‘Dreams.’

The video, which was uploaded in September, was so immensely popular due to the surge of people recreating the clip that the track from saw a massive spike in streams, enough to enter the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

Last week, the video gained attention to the witchy princess herself, Stevie Nicks. Nicks took to social media to share a TikTok of her paying homage to the Apodaca.

The video saw Nicks perched gracefully at a piano, lacing up a pair of roller skates whilst singing along to the Rumours classic.

Mick Fleetwood also had his fun with the viral video. The drummer took part in the TikTok trend and recreate Apodaca’s skateboarding video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

We’re thrilled to see Apodaca riding off the success of the video. Last week, the skater unveiled his own official Halloween costume.

The costume includes an oversized white tee, black cotton shorts, white tube socks, a fake moustache, a temporary feather tattoo and a crewneck sweater emblazoned with the slogan “steady vibin.”