It sounds like Alex Lifeson won’t be going on a full-on tour with his band Rush anytime soon.

The band’s guitarist was talking with Guitar Player Magazine when the topic of touring came up, as per Blabbermouth.

“I’m not really thinking about that,” he said. “It’s challenging enough to try to get this album out first. To be honest with you, I don’t think I have it in me to go on the road…I mean, if it was a handful of shows, that might be kind of fun, but anything beyond that…After 40 years of sitting in hotel rooms, I’m not interested. I’ve had quite enough of that. I do love my home life.”

Lifeson, aged 68, continued by revealing his disinterest in the spectacle of live concerts these days. “I thought I would miss being on stage a lot more, but I don’t really. I’ve done a couple of things here and there. Small things – usually it’s a charity event or something like that.

It’s kind of fun getting up and playing with other people, but the whole production – the big, giant machine – it doesn’t really hold much appeal to me now.”

Another reason a Rush tour is unlikely is the loss of their drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, aged 67.

The Canadian icons last played a show six years ago when they took to the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles in 2015. Peart indicated back then that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, as well as wanting to spend more time at home with his family.

The other founding member of the band, bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee, has also repeatedly said that Rush would never perform without all three musicians.

Check out ‘Tom Sawyer’ by Rush: