Did you know that Sabrina Carpenter has a surprising connection to Bart Simpson? Us neither.

The world discovered the connection this week in a surprising revelation on TikTok when Nancy Cartwright, the voice behind Bart Simpson since the 1980s, confirmed that Carpenter is her niece.

This disclosure comes as Carpenter’s popularity surges following the success of her singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Cartwright’s post, which has garnered over 60,000 likes, responded to a fan’s inquiry about their connection, affirming the familial bond with enthusiasm.

In a previous interview with Capital FM in 2021, Cartwright humorously noted the cool factor of having a relative so integral to an iconic show like The Simpsons. She shared anecdotes about growing up with Cartwright, including moments when the actress would use the Bart Simpson voice in public, much to the amusement of those around her.

“I will say, my whole life that was the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn’t even really allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older. But the woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart. She always blows me away,” she said.

“It was always really cool growing up when she would just pull out the Bart voice if we were at a restaurant. She didn’t do it all the time, but there was a couple of times when we couldn’t get a table and she was like, ‘Hey man, I’m Bart Simpson. What the hell is going on?’”

Carpenter’s own career has been on an upward trajectory, with her music increasingly capturing the attention of a broader audience. Her upcoming studio album, Short n’ Sweet, is highly anticipated and expected to cement her status as one of the biggest pop stars of her generation.

“This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she shared in a social media post about her forthcoming album.