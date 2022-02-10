Eliza & The Delusionals, The Terrys, and The Grogans are set to play free gigs across Australia as part of the Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone series.

In addition to Rolling Stone Australia reaching over 180,000 readers, last year’s inaugural awards saw the likes of Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, and Midnight Oil serve as big winners, while this year sees everything get even bigger still, with nominations artists featuring Ruby Fields, Baker Boy, Amy Shark, Skegss, Tash Sultana, Genesis Owusu, Crowded House, Keith Urban and The Kid LAROI.

With the past two years bringing its fair share of tough times to the music industry – gigs being cancelled and music halted across the country for numerous hard-working musicians who would otherwise be performing to packed crowds on any given night – it’s time for punters to get back to the sticky floors of venues across Australia, and with Rolling Stone Australia keen as on connecting music lovers with brilliant artists. And, with Sailor Jerry stepping in, the two iconic brands have connected in a grassroots effort to bring live music back to stages and independent venues around the country.

Kicking off in Brisbane on March 2nd, travelling onwards to Melbourne, and then wrapping up in Sydney across the coming weeks, each city will see a free gig be put on with an exclusive Sailor Jerry bar to ensure the soundtrack is complemented with the perfect spiced rum to match.

First up on the Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone concerts, Melbourne’s Eliza & The Delusionals will grace the stage at Suzie Wongs in Brisbane. Known for their mastering of the indie rock sound, the outfit – with their two EPs and multitude of singles in hand – plan to give punters a bit of a taste as to what is to come, bringing a bit of anticipation to the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Next, Melbourne’s outfit composed of best mates, The Grogans, will bring a fusion of grunge and punk sounds, filled with just enough nods to blues rhythms and reggae sounds to satiate punters cravings of live music at Stay Gold in Melbourne on March 16th.

Lastly, New South Wales’ own The Terrys will rock Jolene’s in Sydney on March 17th, bringing their energetic selves to the stage to showcase their surf-indie sounds that’s sure to get the crowds on their feet and pumped for the upcoming awards.

With all the excitement surrounding the return of bands to the stage, Poppy Reid, The Brag Media’s Managing Editor, said that the partnership with Sailor Jerry ” is our way of investing back into the industry that inspires us every day,” and that the impact of the free gig series will see “Rolling Stone Australia and Sailor Jerry playing its part in reconnecting fans with live music again.”

Lucille Rose-Hopkins, Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador, stated that “Sailor Jerry is pumped to partner with Rolling Stone Australia to shine a spotlight on the local Australian music scene and give support to an industry challenged in recent times,” and that they’re keen to back the live music and bar industry across Australia to ensure that they “can connect with one another and unapologetically get back to our roots.”

Punters keen to get back to the sticky floors and drink Sailor Jerry’s spiced rum while listening to some bangers can register for free tickets via the Rolling Stone Australia website, and get back to being connected with live music.

Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone Concerts

Wednesday, March 2nd

Eliza & The Delusionals

Suzie Wongs, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, March 16th

The Grogans

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 17th

The Terrys

Jolene’s, Sydney, NSW