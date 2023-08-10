San Cisco are hitting the road for a national headline tour.

The indie pop favourites will perform in Kingscliff, Brisbane, Sydney, Gosford, Adelaide, Melbourne, Torquay, and Perth in November and December (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by Noah Dillon at all shows except Perth.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 14th at 9am AEST via the band’s official website.

San Cisco can’t wait to get started. “This is going to be our first proper run of shows in some time, and to be honest, we are just really excited to show off our new songs in real life!” the band say. “It’s our favourite part of the whole being-in-a-band thing.”

And for fans heading to a show, they have some advice: “For anyone planning on attending, please learn the words because the San Cisco choir is taking new members and we wanna hear you sing!”\

One of those “new songs” is “Under the Light”, a song co-written with GUM and Pond musician Jay Watson.

“We thought about a club where at the end of the night, the lights come up and the truth is revealed,” drummer Scarlett Stevens says about the song’s inspiration. “It became a metaphor for having a spotlight on us as people, and discovering hard truths about growing up.”

“I thought by this age I’d probably have everything sorted, but really it’s just as much of a shit-fight as it’s ever been. Actually more so!”

You can watch the accompanying music video – directed by frequent collaborator Caely Wesson – below.

San Cisco’s “Under the Light” is out now.

San Cisco 2023 Australian Tour

With special guest Noah Dillon

Tickets available via sancisco.com

Thursday, November 2nd*

Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Friday, November 3rd*

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 4th*

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 5th*

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Friday, November 10th*

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 11th*

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 12th*

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, December 8th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

*with Noah Dillon