Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared details about a new show she stars in, executive-produced by blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

As revealed late last year, the actress will feature in a new animated TV series, Breaking Bear, alongside the likes of Oscar winner, Brendan Fraser, Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, comedian Josh Gad and Elizabeth Hurley.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview in support of the newly-released Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Gellar said the show is “incredible”.

“It’s basically about these three bears that wake up in the forest after hibernation to find out that someone’s fracking the forest. So obviously, they have to save the forest. So they decide to become meth dealers to save the forest, to make enough money to save it,” Gellar said.

“It’s so out there. It’s the kind of thing that none of us could ever do live action because we would be cancelled in about 10 seconds. Every time I get a script, I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, we’re doing what in this?’ It’s ridiculous. People are either gonna love it or be like, ‘You’ve lost it. You’ve lost the plot.'”

DeLonge will lead Breaking Bear alongside Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), and Bradford Bricken, as well as Evoke Entertainment and DeLonge’s To The Stars Media company.

When asked by Ready or Not 2 co-star Elijah Wood if she spoke with DeLonge about aliens, Gellar was quick to confirm.

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“Oh, yes. Brendan, once he got Tom started, it didn’t stop,” she said.

“Tom is like the number one researcher aficionado… yeah, he goes deep.”

Breaking Bear is yet to have a release date.

While Gellar has been both promoting Ready or Not 2 and dealing with the Buffy reboot cancellation, DeLonge played blink-182’s only show for 2026 last month, Meanwhile, while band mate Mark Hoppus is currently touring Australia and New Zealand in support of his 2025-released memoir, Fahrenheit-182.