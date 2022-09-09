In a new video, rapper Sauce Walka appeared to claim that an unknown person died while attempting to rob him.

In a new video he uploaded, rapper Sauca Walka appears to claim that an unknown person died while trying to rob him. Details of the incident and Walka’s involvement are unclear as of now.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, Walka claimed that being a rapper was one of the ‘most dangerous jobs’ in the world. While it was unclear as to why he would say that, he revealed midway that he had been involved in a shooting when someone tried to rob him of his jewellery.

“I really ain’t want to speak on this shit, but I know there’s too many young Black kings and young kings out there who are being misled and misguided,” he said, before asking people to ‘learn from this experience’.

“Because being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in America right now and there’s a lot of young men I hear that wanna do this shit, but don’t know everything that come with it.” he continued.

Claiming that he was one of the people who is ‘not going,’ Walka then revealed that he had been involved in an attempted robbery earlier that night. The incident allegedly claimed the life of an unknown person.

“Unfortunately, tonight somebody lost their life for doing something stupid.” he said, before going on to claim that he still had all his jewellery and ‘everything I worked hard for’ on him.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I don’t want you to go through these dumbass situations for doing something stupid that somebody taught you or led you to do,” he added, “Coz you can go be a king, you can go be LeBron James, you can be a lawyer, you can go be Sauce Walka.”

More details about this incident are awaited.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Sauca Walka’s full video: