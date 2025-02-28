Get ready to saddle up because Savannah in the Round is back for 2025, and while the first lineup announcement is nothing short of massive, there’s still more to come.

Returning to the stunning Mareeba Rodeo Arena in the heart of Queensland’s Tropical North, the festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in Aussie rock and country for a weekend of pure live music magic from October 9th to 12th.

Leading the charge is none other than Aussie rock royalty James Reyne, alongside country music queen Kasey Chambers and the legendary Daryl Braithwaite—though we can’t promise you’ll hear that song without a sea of punters belting it back at him. And if that’s not enough, a huge international headliner is still to be announced.

The first lineup drop is packed with heavy-hitters and fresh talent alike. Expect electric sets from James Johnston, Casey Barnes, Baby Animals, Fanny Lumsden, and Beccy Cole. Rockers Chocolate Starfish will be bringing their signature energy, while Amy Sheppard and Rose Tattoo are guaranteed to blow the roof off (or at least shake the dust off the dance floor).

The party doesn’t stop there—Kingswood, Lane Pittman, Max Jackson, and Zac & George are bringing the vibes, and rising stars like Sarah Berki, Wade Forster, Denvah, and Felicity Kircher are set to make their mark. International country favourites The Washboard Union (CAN), The Road Hammers (CAN), and Jesse Daniel (USA) are also making the trek to FNQ to join the fun.

If you’re a sucker for a good songwriter session, the Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival lineup is a treat, featuring Angus Gill, Kylie Sackley, and Blue Foley (USA). And for those who love a bit of everything, acts like 19-Twenty, Vixens of Fall, Blues Arcadia, Hussy Hicks, and the Jeremy Fletcher Band will be serving up genre-spanning goodness.

Festival director James Dein says this year’s festival is shaping up to be one of the best yet: “We are incredibly excited to announce the first artists on our lineup for Savannah in the Round 2025. With some of the biggest names in Australian country and rock, alongside international artists who have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, this year’s festival is going to be an unforgettable celebration of live music with the Savannah tribe. And coming very soon, we will be announcing a massive international headliner, so keep your ears to the ground!”

Tickets are on sale now via www.savannahintheround.com.au.

Savannah in the Round 2025

First Artist Announcement

James Reyne

Kasey Chambers

Daryl Braithwaite

James Johnston

Casey Barnes

Baby Animals

Fanny Lumsden

Beccy Cole

Chocolate Starfish

Amy Sheppard

Rose Tattoo

Kingswood

Lane Pittman

Max Jackson

Zac & George

Sarah Berki

Wade Forster

Denvah

Felicity Kircher

The Washboard Union (CAN)

The Road Hammers (CAN)

Jesse Daniel (USA)

Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival: Angus Gill, Kylie Sackley, Blue Foley (USA)

Amber Lawrence

Andrew Swift

Abbie Ferris

Will Day

19-Twenty

Vixens of Fall

Blues Arcadia

Hussy Hicks

Jeremy Fletcher Band

The Pigs

Minnie Marks

Neil Murray & Black Image

Luke O’Shea

Jungaji

Box Falcon

Mojo Webb

Funhouse

Sammi Palinkas