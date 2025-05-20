Saweetie is heading Down Under for the first time ever.

The Grammy-nominated rapper from LA has just announced her debut Australian tour, with shows locked in for Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. It’s her first time performing live in Australia.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 30th at Metro City in Perth (18+), before moving to Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Friday, August 1st (all ages). Next up is Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Saturday, August 2nd (18+), wrapping up in Sydney at the Roundhouse on Monday, August 4th (all ages).

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 21st at 1pm (local time). General tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 22nd at 1pm (local time) via primuse.com.au.

Born Diamonté Harper, Saweetie made waves with her breakout hit “Icy Grl” and has since followed it up with tracks like “My Type”, “Tap In”, and “Best Friend”. She’s collaborated with artists including Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Jhené Aiko, and built a global following through her music, brand partnerships and fashion presence.

Earlier this year, she performed at the NBA All-Star Game as part of a tribute to the San Francisco Bay Area alongside Raphael Saadiq, E-40, DJ Cassidy, and more.

She was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2022, including Best New Artist, the only female rapper in that category.

Saweetie 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Primuse Entertainment & Capital Touring

Pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, May 21st at 1pm (local time)

General tickets on sale on Thursday, May 22nd at 1pm (local time) via primuse.com.au

Wednesday, July 30th

Metro City, Perth, WA (18+)

Friday, August 1st

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

Saturday, August 2nd

The Timber Yard, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Monday, August 4th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)