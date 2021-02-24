Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is affected by the details of the following story, just know that you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978, or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

Sean Kennedy, the former bassist for Australian bands I Killed the Prom Queen and Deez Nuts, has sadly passed away after taking his own life.

The news spread on social media today, February 24th, in the music community, and was shared by bands such as The Amity Affliction on Instagram. “Rest easy dear friend,” the band wrote. “We send all our love and thoughts to SK’s friends and family.”

He was the bassist for seminal Adelaide metal core band I Killed the Prom Queen, playing for them from 2003 until 2007, in 2008, and from 2011 until 2013. He played on their first two acclaimed studio albums, When Goodbye Means Forever… and Music for the Recently Deceased.

Kennedy also played bass for the hardcore punk outfit Deez Nuts between 2008 and 2019 and from 2014 onwards. He was a part of the lineup when they achieved their best album success, reaching number 20 on the ARIA album chart with their fourth studio album Word Is Bond.

It’s terrible news for the metal and hardcore community of Australia – in which Kennedy had been a prominent member for almost two decades – and tributes have been pouring in online.

RIP Sean Kennedy. Thank you for helping create one of the best metalcore albums of all time. pic.twitter.com/ZcgllVfNVg — Doug (@xAC130x) February 24, 2021

Will for sure be blasting some old Prom Queen tunes tonight. RIP Sean Kennedy," said another.

Others followed: “Shocked to hear Sean Kennedy from @iktpqofficial has passed away. Music for the Recently Deceased will remain one of the best metal core albums when I was a teen.”

Our thoughts of course go out to Kennedy’s friends and family during this difficult time.