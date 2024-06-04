Sean Kingston has been arrested in South Florida on multiple charges of fraud and grand theft, involving sums totalling over $1 million.

As per Rolling Stone, the singer, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was extradited from California and is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

The charges against Kingston include one count of organised scheme to defraud over $50,000, four counts of impersonation without consent to defraud, one count of grand theft greater than $20,000, and two counts of grand theft greater than $100,000. Additionally, he faces a charge related to violating probation from a previous trafficking stolen property case, and has been ordered to surrender his passport.

This legal trouble stems from allegations that Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, defrauded several businesses, including accusations of grand theft involving a Cadillac Escalade, expensive jewelry, and a custom bed.

Detailed in an arrest warrant, the duo is accused of orchestrating thefts that include nearly half a million dollars in jewelry and the luxury vehicle. Furthermore, Turner allegedly used someone else’s identity to withdraw substantial amounts from Bank of America and First Republic Bank, with over $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Turner, who also faces eight charges, was arrested following a raid on Kingston’s property by Florida SWAT in late May. She is involved in a civil lawsuit for $100,000 in unpaid rent and has a history of legal issues, having served time for bank fraud in 2006.

Kingston’s attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, has previously commented on the situation, suggesting they aim to demonstrate that the case should be viewed as a civil matter rather than criminal. However, the ongoing legal proceedings and the nature of the charges suggest serious allegations against both Kingston and his mother.

This arrest adds to Kingston’s history of legal and financial troubles, including several lost civil suits for unpaid bills, covering items from luxury watches to home entertainment systems. The outcome of these latest charges will likely unfold in the coming months, as the legal process progresses.