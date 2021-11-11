A second man has agreed to plead guilty in the high profile federal case concerning the death of Mac Miller.

As per Pitchfork, Ryan Michael Reavis has changed tack and agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

He follows fellow defendant Stephen Andrew Walter, who also agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution last month. The case against the third man, Cameron James Pettit, is still currently pending. Pettit previously pleaded not guilty too.

Reavis “knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills” to Pettit in Los Angeles on September 4th, 2018, the plea agreement states. It was then Pettit who allegedly provided the pills to Miller, laced with fentanyl.

The rapper died two days later on September 7th. An autopsy concluded that his death was a result of a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. And according to the plea agreement, Miller wouldn’t have died if it weren’t for the fentanyl present in the pills.

Reavis was arrested back in September 2019, after the DEA obtained a search warrant. Authorities found, amongst other things, a physician’s prescription pad, a pistol, and pills in his possession.

Both Walter and Reavis are now expected to plead guilty before a Los Angeles district judge in the coming weeks. Reavis could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $1 million fine on top of that.

Miller was one of the most acclaimed rappers of his generation. Just before his death, he released his fifth studio album was preparing to head out on tour. His sixth album, Circles, was released posthumously in January 2020.

Pitchfork state that they reached out to representatives for Miller, Reavis, and Pettit, although no comments have yet been forthcoming.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Self Care’ by Mac Miller: