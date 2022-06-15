Secret Sounds announces that Conan Gray’s upcoming Superache tour will be coming to Australia in November.

Secret Sounds has just announced that Conan Gray, a platinum-selling singer, and songwriter, will be coming to Australia for his Superache tour. Conan Gray will be making four stops down under throughout the course of mid-November. This will be the pop stars second time ever in Australia and will be featuring new tracks from his upcoming album Superache.

Conan Gray Tour Dates

Sunday 13 November – Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday 15 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday 18 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 19 November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets

Presale available from 9am (local) Wednesday 22 June

Tickets on sale to general public from 9am (local) Friday 24 June

“Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray has emerged as one of the most distinguished pop stars of his generation. Gray released his debut album Kid Krow in 2020, reaching #5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart. The record became the biggest new artist debut of the year and spawned global platinum hits ‘Maniac’ and ‘Heather’, t he latter of which saw Sir Elton John publicly praise Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. Sir Elton John is not the only one providing acclaim, with Gray also receiving unanimous support from leading tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, The FADER, Billboard, NPR, MTV, i-D, Wonderland, Clash and Notion.”

“Anxiously anticipated by fans, Gray’s sophomore album Superache is set to be released alongside tickets to the Australian tour on Friday 24 June and promises to be as unflinchingly authentic and original as ever. The record features cathartic single ‘Memories’ which has already amassed over 32 million Spotify streams and 5.6 million YouTube views on the music video since it dropped in April. ‘Memories’ incited critical acclaim with The FADER dubbing it one of the “10 songs you need in your like this week”. Gray followed the track with his most recent release ‘Yours’ proving that Superache will see Conan Gray reach another creative stratosphere all together.”

“Eleven out of the twelve Superache tracks are produced and co-written by Hot 100 Producer of the Year and longtime collaborator Dan Nigro; ‘The Exit’, ‘People Watching’ and ‘Disaster’ are co-written by fellow pop sensation Julia Michaels; while Cirkut (The Weekend, Katy Perry, Ava Max) produced ‘Disaster’, which was mixed by Serban and Mitch McCarthy (Olivia Rodrigo). “