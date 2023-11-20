Secret Sounds is bringing some fine artists to Brisbane at the beginning of 2024.

Over Tuesday, January 2nd and Wednesday, January 3rd, 10 international and local stars will roll into Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall for two huge back-to-back days of live music.

First up on Tuesday, English indie favourites Foals and Declan McKenna, rising English pop star Griff, First Nations singer-songwriter Sycco, and emerging local talent FELONY. will entertain the Brissy crowd.

Foals come to Australia armed with a number one album in their home country, five top there records, as well as the 2022 BRIT Award for Best Group. McKenna, meanwhile, will embark on his debut headline tour of Australia in January.

The following day will feature a lineup of influential electronic at The Avalanches, acclaimed English producer SBTRKT, indie pop storyteller Holly Humberstone, homegrown hero MAY-A, and up-and-coming multi-instrumentalist Logan.

The Avalanches are one of the most iconic electronic groups of the 21st century, and their 2000 debut album, Since I Left You, laid the blueprint for the future of sample-based music in the genre.

MAY-A, meanwhile, will bring fresh tracks from her well-received second EP, Analysis Paralysis, released earlier this year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets to both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 24th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 23rd at 9am local time. Tickets are priced at just $99.90 per day, and there’s also a Black Friday special on offer of $159.90 for both days.

Secret Sounds Presents Two Huge Lineups Over Two Huge Days

Pre-sale begins Thursday, November 23rd (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 24th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Tuesday, January 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Foals, Declan McKenna, Griff, Sycco, Felony.

Wednesday, January 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

The Avalanches, SBTRKT, Holly Humberstone, MAY-A, Logan