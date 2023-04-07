Did you know Sydney doesn’t just like shutting down beloved live music venues? Frankie’s Pizza may be sadly gone, but Selina’s is making a welcome comeback.

Perched beside the ocean in Coogee Bay, Selina’s became a legendary live music spot thanks to hosting performances from bands like Nirvana, Radiohead, the Sex Pistols, Sonic Youth, Cold Chisel, and The Killers (to name just a few).

Its strong reputation continued into the 2010s, with contemporary favourites like Ocean Alley and Hockey Dad gracing the venue’s stage, but the end seemed nigh in 2021 when it was reported that it would be demolished to make way for a luxury apartment complex.

Thankfully, Selina’s lived on. Following significant upgrades and an extensive period of renovations, the venue will officially open its doors again from Monday, April 24th.

Hospitaly group C-INC are behind the endeavour, and the reopening of Selina’s feels like an important milestone in the re-emergence of Sydney’s nightlife following the lean COVID-19 lockdown years.

“We are thrilled to reactivate live entertainment at Selina’s and to contribute towards building a strong entertainment and events precinct within the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, says Coogee Bay Hotel General Manager, David Gregory.

“We’re proud to offer a premium venue addition to Australia’s entertainment and events industry. We hope that Selina’s contributes to strengthening the live economy and nurtures talent by providing a flexible space with carefully planned facilities and a highly skilled team, dedicated to making performers, producers and patrons time at the venue the best that it can be. “Selina’s activation is a win for the wider events and entertainment industry, artists, creators and fans across the city and beyond.”

For more information about the new-look Selina’s, head to the venue’s official website. The new schedule kicks off on Monday, April 24th with four of the country’s finest rising acts – The Buoys, Eliza & The Delusionals, Stumps and Teenage Joans – joining forces for a special show (tickets available here).