Acclaimed US singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten is heading back to Australia this November, touring with her new band the Attachment Theory and bringing powerhouse Melbourne artist Cash Savage along for the ride.

The tour, which kicks off in Hobart on November 13th, includes a headline slot at Castlemaine’s Town Folk Festival, and winds through Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, with all shows promising a deep dive into Van Etten’s expansive catalogue as well as her bold new self-titled album, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory.

Van Etten hasn’t been on Aussie soil since her 2022 ‘Darkness Fades’ tour, where she sold out back-to-back nights at Northcote Theatre, packed out the Sydney Opera House, and was showered with boots (a sign of love, obviously) at Meredith Music Festival. This time, she returns with a brand new sound shaped by true collaboration and a sharper edge.

“For the first time in my life, I asked the band if we could just jam,” Van Etten recalls of her early writing sessions for the latest record. “In an hour, we wrote two songs that ended up becoming ‘I Can’t Imagine’ and ‘Southern Life.’”

The result is a sonic shift. Van Etten’s new project is synth-heavy, emotionally vast, and deeply human. Tracks like the moody but danceable “Somethin’ Ain’t Right” and the stark, doom-laced opener “Live Forever” reveal a new layer to her artistry; one that’s textured, charged, and totally unafraid.

Backing her up is the Attachment Theory: drummer Jorge Balbi, bassist Devra Hoff, and keyboardist/vocalist Teeny Lieberson — a trio Van Etten says brought a new level of freedom and intuition to the creative process.

“It’s a very spiritual thing,” she said. “To sing harmonies with somebody and just sing together in general. I haven’t had that in a really long time.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Also on board was renowned producer Marta Salogni (Björk, Bon Iver), who helped guide the album’s adventurous blend of analogue synths, field recordings, and emotional clarity.

Opening the headline shows is Cash Savage, a commanding presence and front woman of Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, whose raw intensity will make for a powerful counterpart on the tour.

Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Monday, June 23rd at 9am AEST, with the Town Folk Festival slot already on sale.

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory Australian Tour 2025

Thursday, November 13th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Saturday, November 15th

Town Folk Festival, Castlemaine

Tuesday, November 18th

The Tivoli, Brisbane



Thursday, November 20th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, November 22nd

The Forum, Melbourne