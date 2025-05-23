Sheppard have announced the cancellation of their upcoming US tour, citing a combination of high touring costs, complex logistics, and the challenge of meeting their own production standards in the current international touring environment.

“This isn’t something we take lightly,” the band wrote in a message to fans on Friday. “In our 14 years as a touring band, we’ve never cancelled a tour. We know how much time, planning, travel and excitement goes into coming to see us live – and the gravity of this decision is not lost on us for a second.”

The Brisbane group – siblings George, Amy and Emma Sheppard – explained that the decision followed an extended effort to make the tour viable. “We’ve always taken pride in being the kind of band that just makes it work, but mounting an international tour is challenging on many fronts in the current environment,” they shared.

According to the band, the now-cancelled U.S. dates had been set to feature a higher level of production than ever before. “A combination of sky-high touring costs, ambitious production standards so that we can give you the show you deserve, and complex logistics have made this tour impossible… this time around.”

The band stressed that the cancellation is not a goodbye. “Please know this isn’t the end – it’s just a pause,” they wrote, assuring fans that this time will be used to “reset, to rebuild a more sustainable path forward, and to ensure that the next time we tour, we can give you everything you deserve.”

Ticket holders will receive full refunds from their point of purchase. “If you’re feeling disappointed, know that we are too – deeply. Thank you for your understanding, your love, and the support you’ve always shown us. We’re beyond grateful for the beautiful people we call our fans – and we’ll see you again soon, stronger and ready to give you the shows you deserve.”

Signing off with “All our love, George, Amy & Emma,” the band left fans with one final quote: “Although it’s dark now, I know we’re going to make it to sunrise.”

Sheppard last toured internationally in 2023 and have remained active on the live circuit in Australia. There is currently no word on when US dates may be rescheduled.