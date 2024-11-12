Shihad, the iconic Wellington-born rock band that have been a cornerstone of the Australasian music scene for over three decades, have announced their final tour.

This news comes as a bittersweet moment for fans across Australia and New Zealand, marking the end of an era for a band that has been instrumental in shaping the region’s rock landscape.

Formed in 1988 amidst the thriving thrash metal scene, Shihad quickly evolved to become one of the most beloved bands in Australia and New Zealand. Their journey has been nothing short of legendary, with ten studio albums, multiple ARIA nominations, and countless Aotearoa Music Awards under their belt. The band’s influence extends beyond just record sales, having shared stages with metal giants like Faith No More, Tool, and Black Sabbath.

For Australian and New Zealand audiences, this tour represents a final chance to experience the raw energy and power that Shihad always bring to their live performances. Known for their massive presence on stage, the band promise to deliver a series of shows that will resonate with both long-time followers and newer fans alike.

The decision to end the band’s journey wasn’t taken lightly. As band members’ commitments outside the band grew and the gaps between albums widened, they collectively decided that giving Shihad anything less than their full dedication was not an option.

Shihad – Jon Toogood, Karl Kippenberger, Phil Knight, and Tom Larkin – can’t wait for the tour.

“We’ve had as much fun as we’ve had moments of disappointment and of anger,” Karl says. “But we’ve also had some real special moments.”

“The fundamental chemistry and makeup of what makes Shihad special and what makes Shihad work requires certain things to be in place,” Tom adds. “When you can’t sustain those things or plan for those things, it takes away from Shihad being something that makes sense. It’s about a shared commitment and a shared energy.”

Phil says: “You know, personal relationships and professional work don’t always survive forever. But we’ve lived it all. We really have. We’ve lived the life that so many musicians would give their right arm for.”

“We need to pay homage to the legacy of this band, because it’s meant so much to us and also to the people that have supported us,” Jon says. “We’re gonna fucking hit it!”

Fans can expect to hear a rich tapestry of Shihad’s iconic tracks during the ‘Loud Forever’ tour. From early hits like “I Only Said” to crowd favourites such as “Run” and “The General Electric”, the setlist promises to be a journey through the band’s extensive catalogue.

Shihad 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Battlesnake and BodyJar (Melbourne only)

Ticket information available via shihad.com

December 29th

Rock the Bowl, New Plymouth, NZ

January 4th

Robrosa Station, Wanaka, NZ

January 31st

Black Barn, Hawke’s Bay, NZ

February 7th

Trafalgar Square, Nelson, NZ

February 8th

Kickdown, Coromandel, NZ

February 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

February 14th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

February 21st

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

February 28th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

March 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

March 14th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

March 15th

Homegrown, Wellington, NZ