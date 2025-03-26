Sneaky Sound System are ushering in a new era with their first solo release in six years—their first new song since 2023.

The duo, made up of vocalist Connie Mitchell and producer Angus McDonald, have unveiled “Shiver”, a euphoric slice of electronic bliss that captures the electrifying rush of love.

“We wrote this track a while ago, but it’s only now that it feels like the right time to release it,” McDonald says. “’Shiver’ is about that electrifying feeling when love takes over,” adds Mitchell. “We wanted it to be euphoric and impossible to resist.”

Produced in their Bondi home studio, “Shiver” sees Sneaky Sound System stepping back into the spotlight on their own terms after a run of collaborations with dance music heavyweights including John Dahlbäck, Norman Doray, and, before that, Tiësto.

The track highlights the signature elements that cemented their place in Australian dance music—McDonald’s pristine production and Mitchell’s unmistakable vocals.

Sneaky Sound System’s self-titled debut album, released in 2006, achieved triple platinum status and spent over 60 weeks in the ARIA Top 50.

Their 2008 follow-up, 2, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Singles like “I Love It” and “UFO” have become dance floor staples, with “I Love It” spending a record-breaking 73 weeks in the ARIA Top 100.

Their accolades include multiple ARIA Award nominations and wins, solidifying their impact on the Australian music scene.

“Shiver” arrives amidst a resurgence of early 2000s electronic music nostalgia, positioning Sneaky Sound System at the forefront of this revival.

With plans to release more singles throughout 2025 and maintain their dynamic live performance schedule, the duo is reaffirming their status in the dance music landscape.

“Shiver is just the start,” McDonald teases. “We have more singles in the works that we plan to drop regularly throughout 2025.”

The pair have several sold out performances coming up, including the Ministry of Sound Classical on the Gold Coast in May and the AFL Gather Round at Adelaide Oval next month. Tickets are still available for their Twilight Concert in Essendon on March 29th and the AFL Gather Round Pepsi Collective at Adelaide Oval on April 13th—check their website for details.

“Shiver” by Sneaky Sound System is out now.