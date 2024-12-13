Tickets have all sold out for Short Stack’s Melbourne and Sydney shows for their 15 Years Of Stack Is The New Black tour.

For those still hoping to see Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb perform live in those two cities, you can sign up to an official waitlist for further ticket updates. Melbourne’s waitlist can be found here and Sydney’s here.

The Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth shows, however, still have availability, but are likely to go off the market soon as well.

Their upcoming tour is in tribute to their 2009 album Stack Is The New Black, which promptly became an online hit with certified gold and platinum singles.

With four #1 albums on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, including their latest record Maybe There’s No Heaven in 2022, the band from Budgewoi, NSW are as popular than ever.

The pop-punk band initially parted ways in 2012 before reuniting in 2020.

They’ve opened for international acts like Good Charlotte and The Vamps, and homegrown rock trio The Living End.

The singles “Shotgun Wedding” and “IDGAF” followed not long after, around when the boys seemed to have a visual transformation. Known for their side fringes and beyond, emo looks, and humorous YouTube videos, 2023 saw the trio become more clean-cut in their appearances. Lead singer Shaun even became a real estate agent.

It’s clear fans are glad for the group to be back together performing as Short Stack, with tickets selling out and fast.

Short Stack Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Destroy All Lines

General tickets on sale Friday, November 15th at 10am local time via destroyalllines.com

Friday, June 6th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 7th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 14th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 20th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA