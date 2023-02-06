Paris Hilton and Peach PRC’s budding friendship gathered pace this weekend.
The famous socialite revealed in an Instagram Story that she was listening to the Aussie singer-songwriter’s music as she prepared for the Grammys.
“Grammy prep listening to @peachprc new single #PerfectForYou… Loves it…,” Paris gushed, urging her followers to click a link to stream Peach PRC’s song on Spotify.
There’s a reason Paris is so enamoured with the single: released last week, ‘Perfect For You’ is the poster’s tribute to Paris’ 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’, which reached number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart, and seemed to hint at a promising music career for the American socialite.
“I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling,” Peach PRC said about her new song.
According to her, the pair once listened to Hilton’s song together, “with one earphone each”, so it was a wonderful moment when Paris herself duetted and posted it on her TikTok after Peach PRC shared it. “It’s just an amazing full circle moment to have Paris Hilton’s blessing on the single,” she said.
‘Perfect For You’ is taken from Peach PRC’s upcoming EP, Manic Dream Pixie, which is scheduled for release on Friday, April 28th (pre-save/pre-order here).
2023 has already started brightly for the singer-songwriter, with Peach PRC appearing in triple j’s Hottest 100 twice – God Is A Freak (16) and Forever Drunk (65) both made the countdown.
Alongside G Flip and MUNA, she’ll be performing at Sydney’s WorldPride next month during the Rainbow Republic Closing Concert.
“I’m so unbelievably honoured to be included in next year’s Sydney WorldPride event, after being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so and I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!” she said about the event recently.
Peach PRC’s ‘Perfect For You’ is out now.