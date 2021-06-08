Sinéad O’Connor has announced that her forthcoming eleventh album, No Veteran Dies Alone, will be her swan song. The 54-year-old musician is officially hanging up the boots and retiring from the music industry.

O’Connor took to Twitter to publish a series of tweets announcing her retirement. “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired,” she wrote. “So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

O’Connor first teased No Veteran Dies Alone back in December, revealing that fans could expect the record in “late 2021.” She’s since confirmed that the record will arrive next year.

“It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime. It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ;),” she continued. Though O’Connor has sworn off being an artist, she did express interest in mentoring on the Ireland iteration of The Voice.

Sinéad O’Connor released her debut record, Rememberings, earlier this month.

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021

PS re retiring…. have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on the The Voice of Ireland … But never was free to do it. Am now : )

So if they ever want me they can contact my managers : ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 6, 2021