Content Warning: This article about Sinead O’Connor discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is affected by the details of the following story, just know that you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978, or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

Sinead O’Connor was hospitalised after posting a string of alarming now deleted tweets related to her son’s recent suicide.

The singer took to Twitter earlier this week, writing: “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone”.

“I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.”

In an additional Tweet, O’Connor said that the she doesn’t “deserve to live”.

“I’m a piece of shit. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.”

Authorities were alerted once the worrisome tweets were published. O’Connor was subsequently hospitalized for her own wellbeing and her own apparent threats of suicide.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer has since taken to Twitter to apologise for her Tweets, and explained that she is grieving her son’s death.

“I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat,” she posted.

I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 14, 2022

O’Connors son, Shane O’Connor, was found dead on January 7th, 2022, after reportedly escaped suicide watch. He was 17 years old.