South Australia is gearing up to get a little bit rowdy this July, with the likes of Skegss and The Smith Street Band tapped to headline the 2022 Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival.

Look, when it comes to music, the only thing that can improve upon the already-sensational concept is the addition of things such as beer and BBQ. Thus, the 2022 edition of the Adelaide Beer and BBQ Festival is on track to be a perfect combination of these concepts when it hits the South Aussie capital this July.

Taking place at the Adelaide Showground from Friday, July 15th until Sunday, July 17th, the Adelaide Beer and BBQ Festival not only features a monumental music line-up (more on that in a sec), but literally 1000s of beers, not-beers, ciders, seltzers, wines, and other distilled libations, the fattest BBQ line-up ever hosted at the event, and on top of all that, the great outlaw country-rocker, musician, radio, and TV personality Henry Wagons on MC duties for the day.

While the beer lineup is expected to drop in May, the music lineup has already arrived, with a stellar bill of artists helping to ensure its success as a masterful event for the Adelaide calendar.

Kicking things off with the likes of Skegss, The Smith Street Band, and Bodyjar, the 2022 lineup features something for everyone. Add in the likes of 28 Days, Private Function, Scabz, Jess Locke, Wing Defence, Mums Favourite, and Wagons (fronted by festival MC Henry Wagons), it’s on track to see the festival stage a massive comeback following a few years of disappointment thanks to a noted pandemic.

Director of BBF Aaron Sandow says after a couple of years of disappointment it’s such a good feeling to be getting the band back together.

“It’s no secret the last couple of years have been tough for us and everyone in the event industry, but it’s pretty heartening to see all the positive messages we got and to see how many loyal punters have held on to their ticket,” explains BBF Director Aaron Sandow. “The moment we light those fire drums on Friday the 15th of July will be a bloody great feeling.

“We’re stoked that our 2021 program have stuck with us and are proud to be working with the Music Development Office to present one of the biggest on stage line-ups of live music anywhere in SA since March 2020,” adds Sandow.

“It’s like a fully fledged music festival now bolted on to what was already like Christmas in July for beer and BBQ fans, all without increasing ticket price at all. The beer programme is still to drop and there’s a whole bunch of cool new things on site that punters will just need to discover for themselves. We’re frothing.”

In addition to the already-announced lineup, the Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival has received support from the SA Government’s Music Development Office to launch a series of regional showcases in June, which will allow them to scour regional SA for the best new rock and roll talent, and see a winner from each showcase headed to the ABBF stage in July.

While the full list of beers available at the festival will be available in May, details regarding food vendors and BBQ slingers are already available online, with the likes of burger truck Beatbox Kitchen, Huxtaburger, Sneaky Pickle, and Fancy Hanks all joining the mouth-watering ranks of the festival.

Check out the Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival promo video:

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival 2022

Beats

Skegss

The Smith Street Band

Bodyjar

Private Function

28 Days

Wagons

Jess Locke

Scabz

DJ Mermaid

Billy Bob’s BBQ Jam

Wing Defence

Hubris

Los Palms

Molly Rocket

Mums Favourite

With more to be announced

Eats

Huxtaburger (VIC)

Sneaky Pickle (SA) X Fancy Hank’s (VIC)

Beatbox Kitchen (VIC)

Two-Bit Villains (SA)

BBQ Boys (VIC)

Big Bad Wolf

Hoy Pinoy

RGS

No Beard Required BBQ

Bread + Bone (SA)

La Flame

So Urban BBQ

Taco Cartel

With more to be announced

Friday, July 15th – Sunday, July 17th, 2022

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Moshtix