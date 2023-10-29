Big rock tour news incoming: Slash is heading to Australia early next year.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators will head to Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in late February (see full dates below).

They’ll be accompanied at all dates by special guests The Struts and Rose Tattoo. British rockers The Struts are a certified live sensation, opening for the likes of The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Guns N’ Roses over the years. Rose Tattoo, meanwhile, are one of Aussie rock’s most enduring bands, and Angry Anderson and co. were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tickets to Slash’s Aussie tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3rd at 12pm local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 2nd at 12pm local time (sign up here).

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators will likely play several cuts from their 2022 album, 4, which was their fourth album together and Slash’s fifth solo album overall.

4 reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and number five on the UK Albums Chart, and the album garnered mostly positive reviews from critics.

“On 4, the fourth record by Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, he [Slash] captured the mojo he was after by recording most of the album live in a mere 10 days at Nashville’s RCA Studio A… For Slash, recording off the cuff was as liberating as he had hoped it would be, and not second-guessing himself contributed to the album’s eclecticism,” wrote Billboard.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests The Struts & Rose Tattoo

Presented by Destroy All Lines & TEG MJR

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, November 2nd (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 3rd (12pm local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, February 22nd

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 24th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 25th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 27th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC