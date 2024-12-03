Get ready, maggots—Slipknot is bringing the chaos to Adelaide and Auckland in March 2025, with two exclusive headline shows as part of their Knotfest Australia run.

Adelaide will see the masked metal legends unleash their fury at AEC Arena on Tuesday, March 4th, while Auckland fans can catch the band at Spark Arena on Tuesday, March 11th.

Known for their blistering live performances, Slipknot promises a show packed with fan favourites like “Duality,” “Psychosocial,” and “Wait and Bleed,” alongside material from their 2022 album The End, So Far, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. With their trademark intensity and creativity, the band has consistently proven why they remain one of the most influential forces in metal.

These sideshows are part of the larger Knotfest Australia juggernaut, which hits Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in February and March. Knotfest, born in 2012 from Slipknot’s vision for a next-level festival experience, has become a global phenomenon, celebrating heavy music and counterculture.

Headlined by Slipknot, the 2025 Knotfest lineup is stacked with heavy hitters like A Day to Remember, BABYMETAL, Slaughter to Prevail, Polaris, Within Temptation, Enter Shikari, Hatebreed, In Hearts Wake, HEALTH, Miss May I, Vended, and Sunami.

Tickets for the headline sideshows go on sale Tuesday, December 10th at 2pm local time, with pre-sales starting Thursday, December 5th for Knotfest Premium Members and early bird buyers. Tickets and info are available at destroyalllines.com. Prepare for an unrelenting live experience—these tickets won’t last.

Slipknot’s Knotfest 2025 Sideshows

Tuesday, March 4th

AEC Arena, Adelaide

Tuesday, March 11th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10th at 2pm local time.

Knotfest Premium Members pre-sale on sale Thursday December 5th at 9am local time.

Promoter early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday December 5th at 10am local time.

For pre-sale details and more info, head to destroyalllines.com.