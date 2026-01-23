Slipknot has filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against the domain holder of Slipknot.com, which is not associated with the band.

As reported by Rolling Stone, lawyers wrote in documents filed this week that the US outfit “voluntarily dismisses this action without prejudice”.

The lawsuit, originally filed by Slipknot, Inc., targeted the owner of Slipknot.com, a website unaffiliated with the band but accused of selling bootleg merchandise. Slipknot alleged that the site had been offering “cheap promo products” and “costume masks” which they claimed were unofficial, undermining their brand and deceiving fans.

In their October filing, the band stated: “A fan of plaintiff or someone who otherwise wanted to purchase authorised Slipknot merchandise would undoubtedly visit the slipknot.com website assuming it belonged to plaintiff and then purchase the Slipknot merchandise linked to on the site, causing damages to plaintiff.”

In January, the domain owner’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neuman, filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the band had waited too long to pursue legal action. The band’s own website, Slipknot1.com, remains their official online presence.

At the time of writing, Slipknot.com remains functional but displays no content. A message on the site reads, “No valid delivery channels available for this domain,” with a copyright mark for 2025. Meanwhile, Slipknot1.com is still active.

Representatives for Slipknot declined to comment on the dismissal, and lawyers for Slipknot Online Services, Ltd. did not immediately respond to media requests.

The news comes after Slipknot completed the sale of their entire catalogue to HarbourView Equity Partners in November. The acquisition encompasses both publishing and recorded royalties, though the financial terms remain undisclosed.

Michael “Clown” Crahan addressed the partnership in an official statement, expressing optimism about the band’s future direction. “After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what Slipknot started,” Crahan said. “Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot.”