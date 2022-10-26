It comes after Slipknot teased fans on social media recently, with a clip showing a black and red image of Australia above a circus. “Maggots. Soon…” the post was cryptically captioned. That led fans to speculate that Knotfest would be making its way to Australia for the first time, and the band’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan confirmed it on triple j’s The Racket last night.

Slipknot released their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, in September, following months of teasers and buildup. The album was a colossal commercial success around the world, topping charts in Australia and U.K., and reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Fans can sign up for updates on Knotfest Australia – and access to early bird tickets – here. A full lineup announcement is expected soon. An Instagram account has also been set up for the festival.

In other Slipknot news, lead vocalist Corey Taylor recently revealed his favourite mask used by the band during a Reddit AMA. “This one,” he simply replied when asked the question, referring to the mask that he first debuted at Rocklahoma in September 2021.

When asked what was his favourite mask from the other Slipknot members, Taylor chose Sid Wilson’s current look, with Taylor hailing it as “ridicks”, which is presumably short for “ridiculous”.

Knotfest Australia 2023

Friday, March 24th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 25th

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 26th

Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD