In a new Instagram post, Tortilla Man seemed to hint that new music from Slipknot is on the way very soon.

The band’s percussionist, real name Michael Pfaff, went extremely retro for his cryptic post, sharing a clip from West Side Story (the 1961 version) of lead character Tony singing the Broadway classic ‘Something’s Coming’.

“Something’s coming, something good, if I can wait / Something’s coming, I don’t know what it is / But it is gonna be great,” Tony teasingly croons. After the scene finishes, Pfaff’s video swivels to reveal a Slipknot cap.

“Music is the best,” the post’s caption simply stated. Fans naturally got hyped in the comments section. “WE CAN’T WAIT ANYMORE TORTILLA,” someone wrote in all caps (which sounds like something a drunk person would scream out at Taco Bell).

“We’ve been loosing (sic) our sh*t since last year, please have mercy,” someone else said. A lot of other people simply asked, “When?”

Slipknot really do love a long reveal, don’t they? Last month, Corey Taylor offered an update to fans during the band’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After first confirming that Slipknot’s new album is definitely coming, Taylor then informed the crowd, “Now, we don’t have an exact date on it, but I’m here to tell you, you’re not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long. I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

The forthcoming album will follow 2019’s sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which topped the charts in the U.K., U.S., and Australia. It also charted in the top five around the world, including in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

We’ll keep you posted when Slipknot finally do release new music. Maybe Tortilla Man’s hitting that it’s coming this week. Don’t get your hopes up too much though.

