A long-awaited Slipknot project is finally getting a release.

Look Outside Your Window, 11 tracks recorded during the making of the band’s All Hope Is Gone album all the way back in 2008, will finally be released this year.

“We knew we were heading down a different creative path, entirely apart from Slipknot, and we followed it eagerly,” the band said in a post on the official Knotfest website. “We called the project Look Outside Your Window as a tribute to this experimental spirit.

“Created during a chaotic time in our shared history, the songs were born late at night, in a house on a farm in the middle of nowhere. Peering out through a big picture window, we wondered about what, or who, might be lurking outside.

“That sense of the unknown seeped into the music itself. There were no rules; ideas could come from anywhere: subtle drum loops, bits of organ or abstract guitar noise, even samples of frogs or crickets. Guided by emotion and instinct, we let the sounds themselves point the way.”

Look Outside Your Window will drop on April 18th as an exclusive release for Record Store Day. It will be available as a pink and blue splatter vinyl edition of 2300 copies.

In other Slipknot news, the band recently filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against the domain holder of Slipknot.com, which is not associated with the band.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Lawyers wrote in documents filed last month that the US outfit “voluntarily dismisses this action without prejudice.”

The lawsuit, originally filed by Slipknot, Inc., targeted the owner of Slipknot.com, a website unaffiliated with the band but accused of selling bootleg merchandise. Slipknot alleged that the site had been offering “cheap promo products” and “costume masks” which they claimed were unofficial, undermining their brand and deceiving fans.

In their October filing, the band stated: “A fan of plaintiff or someone who otherwise wanted to purchase authorised Slipknot merchandise would undoubtedly visit the slipknot.com website assuming it belonged to plaintiff and then purchase the Slipknot merchandise linked to on the site, causing damages to plaintiff.”

In January, the domain owner’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neuman, filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the band had waited too long to pursue legal action. The band’s own website, Slipknot1.com, remains their official online presence.