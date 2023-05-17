Acclaimed rapper Slowthai is facing two charges of rape in England.

As per The Guardian, the 28-year-old is currently bailed and expected to appear before crown court next month.

Slowthai appeared before Oxfordshire magistrates court via video link on Tuesday. He is charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford. The charges date back to September 2021.

The rapper spoke only once during the video appearance, confirming his real name as Tyron Frampton, his date of birth, and lastly an address in Northampton.

Adam Yar Khan, the prosecution lawyer, told the magistrates that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence, going on to claim that the case must be heard at crown court.

Slowthai is currently in a relationship with English pop singer Anne-Marie, with the pair confirming their romance earlier this year.

Slowthai’s stage name is a combination referring to his slow speech in childhood as well as an homonym of an abbreviation of his first name.

He was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the Grammy Awards in 2021 for his song “My High”. His second album, Tyron, also made waves in 2021, topping the UK Albums Chart that year.

Before Tyron, Slowthai’s first album, Nothing Great About Britain, gained him a nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2019. The rapper followed those with his third album, Ugly, in March, landing a number two spot in his home country. Ugly reached number 85 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Earlier this year, Slowthai held a last-minute surprise show in Auckland to help the city after it was hit by floods, with all profits donated to the New Zealand Red Cross for humanitarian emergency support including flood relief.

Slowthai is due to return to New Zealand and Australia for a series of shows in July, but the charges against the rapper are likely to impact the tour.