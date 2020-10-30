Smashing Pumpkins have shared ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’, two more tracks from their upcoming double album Cyr.

According to NME, the alternative rock legends have been releasing a steady stream of singles recently. It started in August with their new album’s lead title track, alongside ‘The Colour of Love’. Pairs of singles have followed, including ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict’ and ‘Wrath’ in September, and ‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’ earlier in October.

This makes ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’ the seventh and eight releases respectively. The former comes with a music video that is part of the band’s animated series of videos called In Ashes.

Cyr is absolutely stacked, containing 20 tracks. The album is set to arrive next month on November 27th. It was produced by the band’s frontman Billy Corgan and recorded in Chicago.

It will be their 11th album and follows 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. What an easy-to-remember and catchy name.

Before the album arrives, Corgan will perform a live-streamed solo show tomorrow, October 31st. This event is in support of Movember. Tickets (via donation) and more information are available here.

Tomorrow – a virtual show with @Billy. Grab your ticket by donating $9.87 to @movember https://t.co/oqLXnBwGTz

Watch tomorrow between 6 PM PT to 12 PM PT

Tickets are only available until tomorrow (Friday) at 12 PM PT pic.twitter.com/ienMueKP7s — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) October 29, 2020

Corgan is also not content with Cyr’s double album either. Last week, he made the surprise announcement that the band were now working on a mammoth 33-track sequel to seminal albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God, which were released in 1995 and 2000 respectively.

“It’s kind of a rock opera,” Corgan explained in a video posted on the band’s YouTube channel, adding: “We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited about [it].”

If anyone possesses the bravado and theatricality to pull off a rock opera, it’s the irrepressible Corgan. Count us in.

Check out ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’ by Smashing Pumpkins: