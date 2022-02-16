Snoop Dogg has only just become the new owner of Death Row Records but he’s announced big plans to make it the first NFT record label.

The rapper revealed the news in a Clubhouse room yesterday. “Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said (see below). “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent (label) to be major, I want to be the first major (label) in the metaverse.”

Snoop purchased the record label from MNRK Music Group last week. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he explained in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

He also has previous with NFTs: he partnered with the blockchain gaming company Gala Games to release his new album BODR (Bacc on Death Row) as a stash box of non-fungible tokens in the Gala Music store. The Gala Music version of Snoop’s album had one of the 17 songs as an NFT, alongside three exclusive bonus tracks, and was valued at a cool $5,000.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop said about his unique album release. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favour of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

Back in September, Snoop was revealed to be the person behind a popular NFT Twitter account. “I cam @CozomoMedici,” he tweeted, getting right to the point.

