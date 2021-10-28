Snoop Dogg discussed his mum’s recent death in a new interview, reflecting that the pandemic taught him “to love people more.”

The hip hop mogul appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, October 27th, discussing a wide range of topics, including his new role at Def Jam and his issues with Eminem.

After talk turned to the effects of the pandemic, Snoop reflected on the tragic death of his mum, who passed away this weekend after being hospitalised earlier this year for an undisclosed illness.

“I just lost my mom a couple of days ago,” he said. “It’s heavy on my heart but at the same time I know that these are things that she loved for me to do. To make people smile, to make people laugh, to spread joy.

So the pandemic taught me to love people more, to be more up close and personal, and to be more understanding. Because there’s a lot of mental health going on. We all have it but we just ashamed to say it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop squashed any idea of a beef existing between him and Eminem. Snoop said last year that he wouldn’t include Slim Shady in his top 10 rap lyricists.

“Man, I love Eminem,” he insisted. “And the thing is that we love hip-hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers. So that was supposed to trigger that in him but we brothers and we family so we learned to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down.”

He also revealed that the pair had a “long conversation” about their mutual respect for each other. “I felt like I was out of pocket,” Snoop added. “I apologised to him and I let him know. I’m just bettering myself.”

