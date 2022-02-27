Snootie Wild has been confirmed dead after succumbing to injuries he had sustained after being shot in the neck, a post on his official Instagram reveals.

The 36-year-old rapper, born in Memphis, Tennessee, was found in his SUV in a ditch in Houston, Texas on Friday.

In a post on his social media, it was claimed that he had not died in the incident but was being treated in the hospital.

It was reported that police rushed to the scene after they were alerted by the Shotspotter Program that there had been shots fired.

“It looks like he backed in [the ditch] accidentally,” Officer R. Willkens said of the incident. “Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car.

“They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Police are looking for a man and woman believed to be suspects after the entire incident was reportedly caught on camera by a neighbour.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After being in the hospital where doctors gave him a 50/50 chance of survival, Snootie Wild was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Snootie Wild, real name LePreston Porter, was best known for his hit song ‘Yayo’ feat. Yo Gotti, which earned him a gold plague. The same year he released the hit single, 2013, he signed onto Yo Gotti’s CMG label and released the EP Go Mode. His last release with CMG, Ain’t No Stopping Me, came out in 2015. Last year, he appeared on the single ‘F**k Your Feelings’ with Pkolo.

“Gone in body, but your name and legacy will live forever,” his official Instagram posted.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Yayo’ by Snootie Wild feat. Yo Gotti here: