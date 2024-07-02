The first three albums have been shortlisted for the SoundMerch Australian Music Prize, with some of this year’s best local releases competing for the title and its increased $50K cash prize.

Middle Kids, Tkay Maidza, and Emma Donovan are among the contenders for what’s considered Australia’s most prestigious music award, with more nominations expected.

Now in its 20th year, the prize highlights albums released between October 28, 2023, and October 25, 2024. A panel of judges, including artists, music retailers, and journalists, will select 50 nominated albums from over 500 eligible releases.

Nominations will continue to be announced until early November. The shortlist of the nine best albums will be revealed in late November, with the winner announced in early December.

“We are well pleased to have Faith Crisis Pt 1 longlisted for the Australian Music Prize this year. It is a special album to us and it sits alongside other albums we deeply adore,” Middle Kids share.

“Thank you to the people for nominating Sweet Justice! This album coming out was a big moment for me in my journey and career and it holds a special place in my heart – this is just a bonus, thank you!,” says Maidza.

“So humbled to receive this nomination for my new solo album. I Feel really lucky to be alongside great musicians – and huge thanks to AMP for continuing to support & listen,” says Donovan.

Melbourne post-punk band RVG claimed the prize in 2023 for their third album Brain Worms, beating shortlisted artists including 2021 winner Genesis Owusu and Troye Sivan.

While Northern Territory rockers King Stingray earned the prestigious prize for their acclaimed self-titled debut album, King Stingray, which debuted at number six on the ARIA Albums Chart.

20th Soundmerch AMP Shortlist (First Three Albums)

Sponsored by SoundMerch

Middle Kids – Faith Crisis Pt 1

Tkay Maidza – Sweet Justice

Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done